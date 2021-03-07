Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Lowered to Hold at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.74.

NYSE:MRO opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 303,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 586,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

