Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

MRVI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

MRVI stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $96,654,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

