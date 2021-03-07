Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,109 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 176,855 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,336,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Brown University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,116,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 338,320 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $75,249,000 after buying an additional 47,346 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

