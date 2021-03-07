Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.51

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.51 and traded as high as $17.75. Marine Products shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 18,187 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $599.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 18,806.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 136,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 129.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

