Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Aegis boosted their price target on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $2.24 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $375.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 14,303,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 343,341 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 20.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

