Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS MRETF traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

