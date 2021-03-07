Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Down 31.1% in February

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the January 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

MRETF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martinrea International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.