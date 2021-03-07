Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of MARUY stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.23. Marubeni has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $79.04.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Marubeni had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

