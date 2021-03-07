Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Marvell Technology Group has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of MRVL opened at $41.51 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $778,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

