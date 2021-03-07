Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Holdings Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 572,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $56,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $110.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOOR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

