Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Short Interest Up 27.3% in February

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,540,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 28th total of 11,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 360,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,860,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,211. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

