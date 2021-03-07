MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to $7.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MEGEF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MEG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised MEG Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC upped their price target on MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

