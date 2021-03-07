MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to $8.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEGEF. Morgan Stanley upgraded MEG Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.98.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEGEF opened at $6.20 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.