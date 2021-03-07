MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. ATB Capital started coverage on MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a C$6.75 target price for the company. CSFB lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.35.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy stock opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$8.10.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.