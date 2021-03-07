Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.85

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.85 and traded as high as C$10.00. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$9.98, with a volume of 5,375 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$330.64 million and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

