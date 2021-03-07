Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.7% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 101.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,061,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,956,000 after purchasing an additional 534,522 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.5% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 104,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.