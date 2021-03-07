Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,385,100 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 28th total of 11,105,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,582.1 days.

Shares of MEOBF remained flat at $$1.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.