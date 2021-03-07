MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Decreased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MetLife by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,825 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,912,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,726,000 after purchasing an additional 113,886 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in MetLife by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,319,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,051,000 after purchasing an additional 174,522 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in MetLife by 60.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in MetLife by 9.3% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 188,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $59.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

