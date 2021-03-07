MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report sales of $194.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.30 million to $194.36 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $209.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $790.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.37 million to $800.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $827.85 million, with estimates ranging from $795.67 million to $878.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MGP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.