Michele B. Estep Sells 1,291 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,887 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

