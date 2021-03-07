Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) (LON:MBH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.65

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) (LON:MBH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 114.65 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 144.64 ($1.89). Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.86), with a volume of 44,160 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) from GBX 109 ($1.42) to GBX 118 ($1.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of £133.40 million and a PE ratio of 18.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand; and traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

