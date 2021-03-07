Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

