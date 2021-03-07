Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $118.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $89.32 and last traded at $88.93. 30,295,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 19,705,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.33.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100,881 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

