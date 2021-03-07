Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $292.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT opened at $231.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 77,463 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,293,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,057,080 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $222,335,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.8% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 130,567 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,462,000 after buying an additional 20,667 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,176 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,232,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 124,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,868,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

