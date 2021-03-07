Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,432,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,031,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,662,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4,411.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,363,000 after buying an additional 234,354 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.91. The company had a trading volume of 892,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $143.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.