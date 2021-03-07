Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 3,500 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,127,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 186,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 133,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 159,014 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.