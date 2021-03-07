Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 900 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:WPC opened at $67.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $82.91.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

