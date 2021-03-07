Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.74.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $204.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.31. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.