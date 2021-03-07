Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $382,000 Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $203.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

