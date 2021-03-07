Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $392,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $100.35.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

