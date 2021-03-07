Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

In other news, CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $196,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Giandomenico Trombetta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,933,855 shares in the company, valued at $33,278,414.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,208 shares of company stock valued at $929,293. Corporate insiders own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 302,291 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the third quarter valued at $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 287.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

