Minds + Machines Group (LON:MMX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.24

Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.24 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.76 ($0.06). Minds + Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 4.77 ($0.06), with a volume of 186,374 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £42.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.24.

About Minds + Machines Group (LON:MMX)

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Minds + Machines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minds + Machines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.