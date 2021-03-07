Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.49. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerva Neurosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

