Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $308,095.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for $12.58 or 0.00025112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $12.90 million and approximately $308,095.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.38 or 0.00469861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00068312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00077165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00052322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00457755 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 1,025,406 tokens. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

