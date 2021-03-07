Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molecular Templates.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTEM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,460,331 shares in the company, valued at $77,136,352.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,705,774 shares of company stock worth $20,621,086. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 6.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

MTEM stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 452,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,251. The company has a market capitalization of $554.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

