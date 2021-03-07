Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,000 KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,000.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

OTCMKTS KINZU opened at $10.29 on Friday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78.

KINS Technology Group Profile

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU).

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.