Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,140,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000.

OTCMKTS ALTUU opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.78. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Altitude Acquisition Company Profile

Altitude Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

