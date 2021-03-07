Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $602,000 in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Mission Produce as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $20.93 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.