Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of Hookipa Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HOOK. JMP Securities raised their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.18. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Hookipa Pharma Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

