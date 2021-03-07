Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $850,633,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,081,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,707,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,744. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

