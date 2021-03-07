Money3 Co. Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:MNY)

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.53.

Money3

Money3 Corporation Limited provides secured vehicle loans in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, campervans, vans, minibuses, motorbikes, caravans, utes, trailers, boats, jet skis, trucks, ride on mowers, and tractors. It also provides secured and unsecured personal, and cash loans.

