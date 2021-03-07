Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 447 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,978,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,348 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,108.54 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,985.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,737.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

