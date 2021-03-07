Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $281,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

