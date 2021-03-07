Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $587,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

Shares of HD opened at $253.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.55 and its 200-day moving average is $274.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

