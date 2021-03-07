Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,106,714.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,551 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,022 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

