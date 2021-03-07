Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

TMO stock opened at $446.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

