Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,836 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $235.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.