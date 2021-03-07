Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JMST. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 500.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 140,042 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 48,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 19,765 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $52.16.

