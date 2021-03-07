Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,576,000 after acquiring an additional 83,342 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after buying an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,150,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,771,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,668,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock opened at $287.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.