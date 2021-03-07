Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Lessened by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $287.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.95. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

